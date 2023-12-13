Tri-Village Rescue blood drive

NEW MADISON — Help meet the urgent need for blood during the “12 Days of Giving” prior to the long Christmas holiday weekend by donating at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 320 North Main St., New Madison.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.