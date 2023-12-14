Arcanum FFA members earn degree

Members present to receive their degree were (front row) Noah Egnor, Benjamin Hartman, Bohdan Menzie, Ella Flatter, Cameron Garbig, Carson Hittle, Haydon Brown, (middle row) Matthew Denlinger, Danicka Michael, Caleb Baker, Henry Weiss, Weston Stephens, Sean Madigan, Ben Delk, Alaina Brown, (back row) Brenden Goewert, Connor Rogers, Landon McVey, Hailey Schroeder, Evan Parks, and Molly Kniesly. Submitted photo

Arcanum MVCTC FFA Welcomes New Members

ARCANUM — On November 28th the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlighted by Chapter President Emile Fout and Chapter Advisor Mr. Pohlman presenting recipients with the Bronze Greenhand FFA Degrees and the presentation of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Recipients Alaina Brown, Hailey Schroeder, Danicka Michael, Molley Kneisly, and Caleb Baker.

To be eligible to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree from the chapter, a member must meet the following minimum qualifications: Be enrolled in agricultural education and have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience program. Learn and explain the FFA Creed, motto, salute and FFA Mission Statement. Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors. Demonstrate a knowledge of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket. Demonstrate a knowledge of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities. Personally own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the FFA Student Handbook. Finally they must submit a written application for the Greenhand Degree.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Officer Team would like to congratulate the new members and wish them well in their FFA Careers.

