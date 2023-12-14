Chapter ompetes in Food Science contest

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA members recently competed in the District 5 Food Science Contest host at New Knoxville High School.
During the contest the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also they completed an aroma identification section, responded to customer inquiry scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and common equipment used in a food production facility, and completed a taste sensory test and flavor identification.
Team members were Payten Parks, Katelynne Michael, Emilie Fout, Mackenzie Byrne, Mahayla Locke, Jordan Nottingham, and Kamryn Beisner.