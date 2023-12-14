Lady Blackhawks earn win over Coldwater, Lady Wave lose conference game; high school basketball roundup

The Mississinawa Valley defense swarmed Coldwater all game long, especially in the second half. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville junior Megan Lind pushes the ball up court.

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the boys and girls high school basketball games from Dec. 11 – 13.

Dec. 12: Mississinawa Valley 59 (2-3, 1-1) vs Coldwater 46 (1-4, 0-1)

The Lady Blackhawks trudged their way through for a win over Coldwater this week. Head coach Michael Paige said they played at a slower pace than normal, but the post players stepped up to help lead this team to a win.

“I think they (Coldwater) controlled the pace. That was one of the things I said before the game, we wanted to control the pace,” Paige said. “We weren’t able to do that tonight. But luckily, our bigs were able to get some rebounds and I think we played better down low with that. Our post players kind of carried us today.”

It was an offensive game at first. Mississinawa Valley led at halftime, 32-28. Senior MacKenzea Townsend had 11 points in the second quarter to help give the Lady Blackhawks a lead.

The three-point shooting for Coldwater kept them in the game. They made four three pointers in the first half. Once Mississinawa Valley started to close in on the shooters, Coldwater got the ball inside the paint and started to score from there.

Then in the third quarter, nine total points were scored. Both defenses played well, but Mississinawa Valley also couldn’t get shots to fall.

Rebounding and free throw shooting were the keys to victory for Mississinawa Valley. The team grabbed 44 rebounds and were 15 for 21 from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, Mississinawa Valley was 12 for 16 from the line.

Paige said Townsend stepped up and rebounded well in this game. She grabbed 13 boards to lead the team. Paige also said players like senior Brenna Price and sophomore Brooklynn Seubert also need to help with rebounding.

Coldwater is a big and physical team. Paige said he wanted to play teams like that in their non-conference schedule to prepare them for when they play bigger teams in the postseason.

“That was one of our goals this year when we beefed up our schedule. We wanted to play a lot of the bigger teams because we’re going to see them in the tournament. Getting our team more physical, getting them used to playing against bigger teams, more physical teams, it’s going to help us get ready for the end of the year going into that tournament run,” Paige said.

Townsend led with 16 points and Seubert had 10 points.

After a road game against Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley will host Northmont on Dec. 18 at 7:15 p.m. They will then host National Trail with tip off set for 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 13: Greenville 22 (2-3, 0-3) vs Troy 35 (2-4, 1-3)

It was an off day for the Lady Wave. The team struggled to get any offensive rhythm going. It was a mix of going up against a tough defense and just having bad luck on offense. At times, the ball was half way down before it rimmed out.

Head coach Rachel Kerns said it’s going to be a tough game when you can’t score.

“When you can’t score the basketball, it’s going to be a hard time winning. Defensively, we really didn’t give up very many points. But in the end, we had to foul a little bit,” Kerns said. “But when you’re 7 of 51 from the floor, you’re not going to win very many basketball games.”

The Lady Wave led 7-6 after the first quarter and made a few baskets early. Once Troy got the lead in the second quarter, they were able to hold on for the rest of the game.

In the third quarter, junior Avery Baumann left the game with an injury. Greenville was already down a starter before the game.

The Lady Wave couldn’t get any momentum from their free throw shooting. They were 7 for 19 from the free throw line. Kerns said while the team did some good things overall, the team does have to be better from the free throw line.

“It was bad. Our focus in practice has to get a little bit better. That’s just going to translate to be more focused in the game. Not a lack of effort, they did a lot of really good things. I mean, if you get 51 shots up a lot of times things are going to go in your favor. We just didn’t come out and compete for four quarters tonight,” Kerns said.

Freshman Megan Loudy led the team with seven points while junior Megan Lind had six points.

After a road trip to Xenia for a noon tip off, the Lady Wave will host Stebbins on Dec. 20 with tip off set for 7:15 p.m.

Around the county:

Ansonia 54 (4-1, 1-1) at Fairlawn 43 (1-6, 0-3)

The Ansonia girls basketball team got a road win over the Lady Jets on Dec. 11. The team had a 27-15 lead at halftime and diddn’t give up their lead. The team had 42 rebounds and 24 steals. Sophomore Olivia Creager led the team with 13 points and had 10 rebounds. Freshman London Reichert also had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Brenna Schmit had 12 points and sophomore Rose Barga had 10 points off the bench. After a road game at Dixie, Ansonia will host St. Henry on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

Greenville 39 (0-4, 0-3) vs Troy 65 (2-2, 2-1)

The Greenville boys basketball team hung in early, but couldn’t keep pace with Troy. Greenville was outscored 31-12 in the second and third quarter combined. Senior Chace Drew led the team with 13 points. Junior Liam Jasenski had 10 points off the bench. Greenville will host Stebbins on Dec. 19 with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

