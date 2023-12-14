Addis earns Eagle Scout with project at FM

Shown are Jimmy Normile, Graham Milligan, Mason Garber, Blake Addis, Jack Marshal, Evan Addis, and Richard Normile. Submitted photos Blake Addis completed the Outdoor Learning Center at Franklin Monroe Schools. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — The Boy Scouts of America and Troop 373 awarded Blake Addis of Greenville, its highest rank, the Eagle Scout Award, at a Court of Honor Ceremony at Chenoweth Trails. Addis is the son of Larry and Amy Addis and is one of approximately four percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle. He had to earn 21 merit badges, show leadership, and successfully complete a community or church related service project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements.

Addis started in Cub Scouts in Arcanum when he was five-years-old with Troop 185. He attended numerous camps, completed several community service activities, held various offices, and participated in flag ceremonies all over Darke County.

Addis transferred to Troop 373 when he was in seventh grade. He has had so many opportunities to grow as an individual. He went to camp at: Logan, Little Turtle, and Woodland Trails, participated in Trash Bash, volunteered for Scouting for Food, worked fair parking, helped with flag ceremonies, and served meals at the Moose lodge. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow.

He started his Eagle project in February 2021 and completed the project March 2022. He planned on building an 30 x 30 Outdoor Learning Center at his school, Franklin Monroe High School. He wanted to give back after all he got from the school. The outdoor learning center is built by an outside retention pond. This can give the teachers a work center to teach kids about the ecosystems. It will allow students to have a more hands-on learning environment and aid in the teaching of the kids about animals and plants near the pond.

There was a total of 884 hours spent on this project. Addis learned through this project how to: make a proposal, figure out supplies, tools, materials needed, how to provide a budget, learn how to be a leader, the logistics and the safety of the project.

Addis would like to thank his Project Beneficiary Representative Kevin Bergman for all his support and help with this project. His Unit Leader Richard Normile, Unit Committee Chair Jeanie Normile, and the Jack Davis Memorial Fund.

Addis is a 2023 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and is planing to attend IU East with plans to receive a bachelor’s degree in Human Life Sciences and then attend Life University and become a chiropractor.

Troop 373 has dissolved but it left its mark with five Eagle Scouts. Addis thanks Troop 373.