Tri-Village Schools ranked among the best

Tri-Village Elementary and Junior High have been ranked among the best schools by U.S. News & World Report. Submitted graphic

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village Junior High and Elementary Schools has been ranked among the 2024 Best Elementary and Junior High Schools by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings include more than 79,000 public elementary and junior high schools across the country.

“We are extremely proud of our students, staff, and community as both Tri-Village Elementary School and Junior High School earned “badges” of excellence through the U.S News & World Report rankings, said Josh Sagester, District Superintendent.

The methodology focuses on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

The 2024 Best Elementary and Best Junior High Schools rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“The 2024 Best Elementary and Junior High rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child’s school and how well it is doing compared with other schools,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. “