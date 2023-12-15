Arcanum MVCTC placed fifth in state

Arcanum MVCTC FFA Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems Team Ayden Hess, Noah Egnor, Charlie Weiss, and Jackson Weaver. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — Members from Arcanum MVCTC FFA competed in the State Finals for the Ohio FFA Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems Contest and placed fifth in the state. Team members were Ayden Hess, Charlie Weiss, Noah Egnor and Jackson Weaver.

The members earned the right to compete in the Finals by placing in the top 10 on the online test in October. The online test included general knowledge and problem solving questions on machinery, electricity, structures, equipment, environmental and natural resources. During the State Finals Contest, held at The Ohio State University ATI in Wooster, members completed individual and team activities which included electrical wiring, stick welding, equipment troubleshooting, differential leveling, yield calculations and the construction of a small greenhouse. The ATMS contest uses a lot of real world skills but on a time rotation, team member Ayden Hess said “we were able to practice at school but the time limit really puts the pressure on during the contest.”

For placing fifth, the team will receive a banner at the State FFA Convention. Ayden Hess and Charlie Weiss will also receive plaques for placing 3rd and 4th as individuals in the contest.