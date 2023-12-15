Busy Beavers hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their November meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Vet’s Club.

Prior to the meeting, the Versailles Busy Beavers got to enjoy two hours of roller skating at the Skate Club in Greenville.

The meeting was called to order by Vice President Megan Mangen. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chris Delzeith and the 4-H Pledge was led by Ben Brewer. The roll call was taken with 36 members and five guests present at the meeting. For those interested in being a 4-H camp counselor, you must be age 15 or a freshman in high school by the start of camp, and that is June 9, 2024. The camp counselor applications were due by Friday, Nov. 17. Trash Bash for 2024 will take place on April 20 and 21.

This month, the Busy Beavers had two demonstrations. First, Clara Ward showed the Busy Beavers how to serve a volleyball. After that, Brayden Widner demonstrated to everyone how to rope an animal.

The January meeting will be held at the Vet’s Club on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 at 6 p.m.