FM-MVCTC FFA hosts cruise-in

Shown is one of the cars that was on-hand for the second annual Tractor and Car Cruise-In. Submitted photo

PITSBURG — On Sunday, Sept. 17, Franklin Monroe MVCTC FFA, in collaboration with Sinclair Community College automotive program, held its second annual Car and Tractor Cruise-In. The event took place in the parking lot of Franklin Monroe High School. The Cruise-In provides an opportunity for local community members to display their classic or vintage cars, trucks, and tractors. This also offers a great environment for the local farmers to share stories and converse about past experiences.

This year, they had over 40 tractors on display that were exhibited by FFA members, retired and current farmers, and Franklin Monroe alumni. Along with the tractors, there were over 50 cars and trucks. Also, Sinclair Community College automotive program offered rides in a Tesla.

Community members enjoyed spending time with each other and viewing the exhibits. Both Grumpy’s Barbecue and Kona Ice provided food and refreshments. The food trucks were available to all community members. Everyone said that Grumpy’s had some of the best pork sandwiches they have had in a while.

Franklin Monroe MVCTC FFA thanks everyone for all of their help and support. Thank you to those who provided food and to all of the exhibitors for their participation in the Car and Tractor Cruise-In. A special thank you to Sinclair Community College automotive program for their part in the success of this event!