Joyful Jets December meeting

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets 4-H Club held their December meeting at Trinity Methodist Church in Arcanum on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

New business was about the 2024 Program Committee meeting in January to discuss the club’s upcoming events. Such as special outings and community service projects.

Project books are available for purchase at the Darke County Extension Office in Greenville and enrollment is online.

The club enjoyed playing Christmas games and receiving prizes.

Joyful Jets will meet again on Jan. 9, 2024.

Merry Christmas.