Christmas break fun for Young Adults at GPL

GREENVILLE — Looking for something fun to get you out of the house over Christmas Break? Look no further than the Greenville Public Library.

Greenville Public Library Young Adult Department will be showing the 1990 hit comedy, Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. This event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. The movie is rated PG with a run time of 1 hour 43 minutes. Snacks will be provided!

GPL will also be hosting a Pizza Party for kids ages 11 to 18 on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. In addition to pizza, chips and drinks will be provided.

These events will set the tone for a resurgence of Young Adult programming in the New Year. In addition to monthly movies, they will be having Afterschool Hangout and Homework & Snacks events. More information on these activities coming soon!

For more on the GPL YA Department or any of the programs above, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.