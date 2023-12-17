MV BoE holds December meeting

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11. The following are highlights from the meeting.

The following students were recognized for their recent success in the Junior High Spelling Bee – Thomas Howell, first; Theron Douglass, second; and Trighton Reichard, third.

Anthony Ibarra was named to the 2023 Division VII All-Ohio Football Team, Second Team Defense, linebacker.

Mr. Winchester presented a clock to Jessica Gower for her four years of service as a board member.

Student recognized for showing Kindness and Friendship were Kayton Stump (KG), Dallas Stump (1st), Ian Clark (2nd), Jorja Baker (3rd), Camden Newbauer (4th), Easton Riffell (5th), Brennan Gower (6th).

These students were chosen by their teachers for demonstrating SOAR behaviors and earned our HAWK award this month – Calvin Fifer (KG), Hayden Setser (KG), Madeline Teaford (1st), Santiago Delacruz (1st), Kyler Petrik (1st), Julian Pacheco (2nd), Ramona Gilliland (2nd), Eva Gilbert (2nd), Kason Mote (3rd), Weston Gower (3rd), Addison Ford (3rd), Vanessa De La Torre Barron (4th), Bryanna Watson (4th), Easton Gower (4th), Sarah Bergman (5th), Kirk Schneider (5th), Brianna Vanhoose (5th), Evelyn Hammaker (6th) and Vivian Douglass (6th).

On Nov. 27, ELA and Math teachers in grades K-6 had iReady Professional Development. Teachers learned more about the personalized instruction piece of iReady. The ELA teachers had an additional session that focused on improving vocabulary instruction using iReady.

Elfie has also returned from the North Pole with the Kindness theme “The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” Students continue to tell Elfie acts of kindness that they have witnessed and Elfie shows up in that student’s classroom. The students enjoy finding Elfie and doing the announcements with me.

The elementary student council is hosting its second annual Christmas spirit week the last week before break. Monday, Dec. 18: PJ Day! Chill with warm hot chocolate and enjoy a movie. Tuesday, Dec. 19: Christmas Character Day! Come as your favorite Christmas Character. Wednesday, Dec. 20: Grinch VS Santa Day! Wear green or red to show who is your favorite. Thursday, Dec. 21: Christmas Spirit Head to Toe! Wear festive socks or headgear (hats ONLY if Christmas related). Friday, Dec. 22: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day! Wear your best (or ugliest) Christmas top.

On Nov. 29, sophomores traveled to MVCTC to tour the facility and learned more about programs they are interested in. They spent the day at CTC as if they were an enrolled student attending the campus. The deadline for students to apply to CTC for the 2024-2025 school year is Jan. 31, 2024.

On Dec. 6, six new members were inducted into the Mississinawa Valley National Honor Society. The following students were inducted: Daniel Hartzell, Aldon Edger, Taylee Woodbury, Braden Wisner, Harley Hanes ad Breanna Germann.

The following co-curricular contracts for the 2024-2025 school year were approved by the Board: Mrs. Sara Smith – Head Varsity Coach for H.S. Cross Country, Mrs. Nancy Whitted – Head Varsity Coach for H.S. Girls’ Volleyball, Mr. Steven Trobridge – Head Varsity Coach for H.S. Football, Ms. Daisy Brim – H.S. Football Cheerleader Advisor and Mr. Keith Fields – Head Varsity Coach for H.S. Golf.

The Board approved the high school dance team to compete at the National Dance Alliance National Championships in Florida on March 7-12, 2024.

The Board accepted, with regret, the resignation of Deeanna Westfall, cafeteria cook, effective Dec. 12.