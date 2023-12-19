Drive-through lights display at VRHC

VERSAILLES — The annual holiday light display at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, is now lit, continuing its sparkling tradition by inviting members of the Darke County community to celebrate the season as they drive through the facility’s free nighttime attraction.

Running through Dec. 31 – from dusk until 9 p.m., at the facility’s campus at 200 Marker Road, Versailles – the display is open for the community to drive through and experience thousands of festive lights and holiday decorations.

“It’s become a special tradition that kicks off the holiday season,” said Heather Summers, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “We love seeing the community transformed and welcoming visitors of all ages and from throughout the region as they drive-through the display and experience the joy of the season.”

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center supports the local community by holding numerous events throughout the year as part of its mission to be a good neighbor. “We are ingrained in the fabric of Versailles, and it is that relationship that has allowed us to meet the needs of our residents,” said Summers. “We look forward to continuing to serve the local community throughout the year with fun events such as our annual Easter egg hunts and visits from the Easter bunny, as well as Halloween trunk-or-treat events, community clinics, community activities hosted at the facility, healthcare information sessions, and more.”

For further information, please contact Crystal North at 904-884-1555 or visit the Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center website at versaillesrehab.com.