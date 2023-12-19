Edison Foundation raises over $65k

Honey and Blue performed during the annual Edison Foundation holiday event. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 26th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 29, raising $65,300 for student scholarships and resources. Over 400 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists.

Proceeds from the event help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. This is accomplished through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

Organized as an indoor music festival with three distinct stages, the 2023 Holiday Evening featured simultaneous performances from Cory Breth, Honey and Blue, and Quintessential Winds. Guests were invited to walk around various areas on campus to enjoy the performances, which included a variety of original songs, covers, and classic holiday tunes. The Charger Music Society, comprised of Edison State faculty, students, and community members, performed before the event.

Also contributing to the evening’s success were the event’s committee members and volunteers, Stillwater Valley Catering, Heidelberg Distributing, Winans Chocolates & Coffees, Always Blooming, Mike Caldwell Productions, VPP Industries, the Edison State Police Department, and the Edison State maintenance and marketing teams.

“The Edison Foundation always enjoys kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley with Holiday Evening at Edison State, and we’re grateful for another successful year,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation.

2023 Holiday Evening at Edison State was made possible by Artist Sponsors Copeland, Edison State, and Premier Health–Upper Valley Medical Center; Gold Sponsors Cleon Bowers, Dan Francis, Kettering Health, Park National Bank, and Wright-Patt Credit Union; Silver Sponsors Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, Julie Barker, Credent Wealth Management, MAPSYS, Osgood Bank, and Wilson Health; Bronze Sponsors American Trim, Baird/Ganley Families, Crown, Stan Evans, EverHeart Hospice, Ferguson Construction, Fifth Third Bank, Franklin University, French Oil Mill Machinery, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Rick and Beth Hanes, Hartzell, HUB/HORAN, Klöckner Pentaplast, Ray and Bettye Laughlin, Marias Technology, Mutual Federal, OVIS, Chris and Christy Spradlin, Waibel Energy Systems, Wayne HealthCare, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Western Ohio Cut Stone, and VPP Industries; and other gifts from Ed and Kay Curry, Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises, KTH Parts Industries, Inc., James Lehmkuhl, Randy O’Dell/Jafe Decorating, Eric and Trisha Prenger, Linda Robinson, Connie Schneider, and The Troy Foundation.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the evening’s proceedings, visit www.edisonohio.edu/Holiday-Evening.