Maddie Buckingham to join Edison State Volleyball

Maddie Buckingham (middle) signs her letter of intent with her parents Darcy and Shane Buckingham. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham will be playing volleyball next fall at Edison State. She signed her letter of intent on Dec. 18 to play for the Lady Chargers.

Buckingham said after a conversation with Edison State head coach Julia Brandewie, her decision to join the team and and earn a scholarship became easy.

“I thought about it a lot. After talking with their coach, she definitely made my decision so much easier. Being able to get two free years of college is so nice. I didn’t want to go to an expensive college. I didn’t want to be in debt my whole life. Definitely the best decision,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham has been a two time member of the All-WOAC First Team the last two seasons. She was a member of the All-WOAC Second Team in 2021 and a honorable mention her freshman season. She was a District Nine honorable mention her junior year and was District Nine Second Team her senior year.

She owns the school record for digs in a career after surpassing the 890th mark her senior season. She was fifth in the WOAC in digs last season with 389. Buckingham also has record for aces in a season.

Ansonia volleyball head coach Lydia Schlarman said Buckingham has been a joy to have on and off the court and was someone everyone on the team respected.

“She’s a joy to be around, always has a smile on her face. The younger girls are here tonight. That shows a lot,” Schlarman said. “They look up to her. I feel like a lot of the girls on the team do.”

Schlarman also said Buckingham will find success at the next level and fit in well with her personality.

Her talent will shine for Edison State, but Buckingham’s willingness to continue to learn will only make her a much better player at the next level.

“She’s going to make a really good backrow player for them. She’s willing to learn even though she knows a lot about the game and has a lot of assets to bring. She’s always willing to learn,” Schlarman said.

Buckingham is excited to join a team that was close to making a run for a NJCAA Division II National Championship. Last season, Edison State was a game away from winning their district and moving on the championship bracket.

“I think we’ll be really good. The way she was talking, I hope we can make it to nationals this year. They almost made it last year,” Buckingham said.

While at Edison State, Buckingham plans on majoring in early childhood education.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]