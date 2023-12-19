Matthew Lee signs to run cross country and track and field at Wright State University

Matthew Lee (middle) signs his letter of intent with his parents, Steve and Stacey Lee, by his side. Provided photo

ANSONIA — Ansonia senior Matthew Lee will be heading to Wright State after high school. He signed his letter of intent on Dec. 13 to run cross country and track and field at Wright State.

Lee said his connections to Wright State and their competitive program helped make his choice.

“I already have a connection with Wright State due to my mom and Coach Allen Newbauer (Distance Coach in track & assistant cross country coach) both going there. WSU is building a very good program and is in a very competitive region, which I’m excited about and look forward to being a part of. I also look forward to competing for Horizon League Championships,” Lee said.

During his cross country career at Ansonia, Lee was a First Team All-WOAC member for three years and was the boys Runner of the Year the last two years. He holds the school record time with a 16:27.77 and qualified for the OHSAA State Cross Country Championships his last two seasons.

During his track career, he was a District Champion in the 1600m run and was a state qualifier last season. He holds the school record for the 3200m and 1600m run.

Lee said he has his sights on improving his times and getting himself into the Wright State record books.

“I want to decrease all of my times by a significant amount. I ultimately want to break Wright State’s 1500m record,” Lee said.