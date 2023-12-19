Versailles girls swim finished as runners-up at Butler Invitational

The Versailles girls swim team finished as runners-up in the invitational. Photos by Morgan Heitkamp | The Daily Advocate The Versailles boy swim team finished in the top ten at the invitational.

DAYTON — The Versailles boys and girls swim teams competed at the Butler Invitational Swim Meet on Dec. 16 at Wright State University.

The girls team finished as the runner-ups in the event. In the 200-yard medley relay, the Versailles A team finished fourth with a time of 2:02.5. The team consisted of Ava Shardo, Lily Cordonnier, Corynn Goubeaux and Salimah Shardo. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Versailles A team took fourth with a time of 1:50.09. The team consisted of Salimah Shardo, Erin Frederick, Cordonnier and Ava Shardo. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Versailles A team took third with a time of 4:27.12. The team consisted of Goubeaux, Paige Holzapfel, Emma Meyer and Carley Timmerman.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Salimah Shardo took third with a time of 2:14.01. In the 200-yard individual medley, Cordonnier took fourth with a time of 2:33.50. Ava Shardo took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.42 and second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.59. Cordonnier was second with a 1:07.12 and Salimah Shardo was fourth with 1:07.17. Meyer took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.77 and Holzapfel took fifth with a 1:04.80. Frederick took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.94.

For the boys team, they finished in eighth place. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Kaleb Petitjean, Dylan Dunn, Michael Menke and Ben Pitsenbarger took 10th with a time of 2:10.09. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the same team took fourth with a time of 1:49.49.

Dunn took seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.39 and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.54. Menke took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.79 and took ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.28.

The teams will next compete on Dec. 28 in the Bluffton Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28 at the Lima YMCA.