Bradford boys basketball out pace Ansonia for another WOAC win

Senior Hudson Hill drives to the rim on a fast break after causing a turnover. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Trevor Hemmerich (left) and freshman Jacob Schmitmeyer (right) trap junior Zage Harleman on defense. Senior Landon Wills recently broke the school rebounding record for a career. He did so notching 18 rebounds against National Trail on Dec. 15.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — The Railroaders basketball team is now 3-0 in conference play after defeating Ansonia, 67-45, at Ansonia on Dec. 19.

Coach Alex Swabb said it’s great to get these conference wins, but is more excited seeing the energy the team brought in this matchup.

“These are bigger games and bigger moments. But, the number one thing is I’m incredibly proud of our effort. That’s where it starts, where it ends. We brought the effort tonight and it showed for all four quarters,” Swabb said.

Bradford raced out to a 36-21 lead at halftime. They were able to force turnovers and score in transition. Even when they grabbed a rebound, the team pushed the ball up the floor and found success scoring.

Junior Owen Canan led the team in the first half with 12 points. He set that fast pace bringing the ball up the floor and making the right play.

Seniors Hudson Hill and Landon Wills helped out with the scoring as well. Everyone on the team executed their role in the fast paced offense.

Swabb said if Canan can keep setting that pace, then the whole team will thrive on the court.

“He did a very good job pushing the ball. If we can continue to do that, we’ll see great things 1-5 all together as a team,”

Ansonia had a rough game on offense. They had trouble with turnovers and when they did get a good shot off, they couldn’t get it to fall.

The Tigers did start out on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter. They got to the free throw line more and were more aggressive driving to the rim.

During the second half, Ansonia started to get better looks at the rim. But, they just couldn’t capitalize.

Bradford continued to pull away in the third quarter, despite both teams having some trouble with turnovers. Swabb said they do have some stretches of play where they turn over the ball, but they take care of the ball for the most part thanks to their experience at guard.

Canan and Hill continued to provide most of the scoring for Bradford. The team made four three pointers in the second half to separate themselves. Hill made two three pointers and junior Dalton Branson made two three pointers in the second half.

Bradford also won the battle on the boards. Swabb said it was great to see them rebound well in this game after struggling to do so to start the season.

Senior Landon Wills recently broke the career rebounding record surpassing the previous mark of 415 rebounds. Wills and many of his teammates made it a point to rebound the ball against Ansonia.

The Tigers continued to try and claw their way back into the game. They didn’t let Bradford coast to a win. But, the missed shots and the turnovers were too much to overcome.

For Ansonia, senior Matt Barga led the team with 18 points. Senior Trevor Hemmerich had 12 points.

For Bradford, Canan led with 18 points. Hill had 17 points with Wills having 12 points and Branson had 10.

Bradford it 4-2 overall and will host Tri-County North on Dec. 22 with tip off set for 7:15 p.m. Ansonia is 1-4 with a 0-3 WOAC record. They will go to Twin Valley South on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]