East Main Christmas Eve service

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville, will be holding their Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Sunday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

In addition to the candle lighting and the Lord’s Supper available to all believers, the service, with the theme “Love Came Down”, will include special readings, congregational singing, a meditation and a skit. There will also be special music by Kandee Combs, Sierra Brumbaugh and special guest Joseph Helfrich.

Minister Jim Morehouse encourages everyone to come out for this special time of celebrating what this season is truly about. For more information, he can be reached at 937-547-1557