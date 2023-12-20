New Year looks rosy for Schmitmeyer

Schmitmeyer

ANSONIA — It will be a rosy start to the New Year for 18-year-old Ansonia High senior Alyssa Schmitmeyer from Versailles. She is the winner of the Solvita Blood Center drawing for tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, and a $1,000 Expedia gift card.

Everyone who registered to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 was automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Rose Bowl game. This year, the “granddaddy of them all” Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal featuring Michigan vs. Alabama.

Schmitmeyer entered the drawing when she registered to donate Nov. 16 at the Ansonia High School community blood drive. She has been donating at Ansonia High blood drives since 2022 and this was her fourth lifetime donation.

“I was very surprised and didn’t expect it,” said Schmitmeyer. “I didn’t expect to win such a big prize for donating blood. The reason I donate is because I want to be able to help others in need.”

Schmitmeyer will graduate in 2024 as a Solvita Red Cord Honor student for registering to donate at least three times during her high school years.

“I want to be able to help those who might need blood in medical emergencies or other incidences,” she said. “If I had a medical emergency and needed blood, I’d hope others would donate blood to help me out. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and will continue to donate blood in the future. I also encourage others to donate blood because it can make a great impact in someone else’s life.”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.