Night of goodbyes at Greenville City Council

Former Greenville Detective Morrisa Reed accepts the proclamation and retirement badge from Lt. Ryan Benge and Mayor Steve Willman. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — It was a night for saying goodbye at the final regular meeting of the year for Greenville City Council. Mayor Steve Willman and Auditor Roxanne Willman will be stepping down at the end of the year. Mayor Willman also recognized retired Detective Morrisa Reed for her years of service to the city.

During his administrative report, Mayor Willman presented a proclamation honoring Reed for over 30 years of service to the city as a dispatcher, patrol officer, field training officer and most recently as a detective. The mayor said Reed was a dedicated person and his office wanted to make sure that it thanked her for all of her years of experience and dedication to the city. The proclamation stated, “Special thanks and appreciation extended to Morrisa Reed for her dedication to the Greenville Police Department for 31 years of service. Morissa is very responsible and conscientious of her duties during her tenure with the police department. It’s a pleasure to commend Morissa for her years of service.”

In addition to the proclamation, Lt. Ryan Benge presented Detective Reed with her retirement badge. He said, “I just want to thank you for your years of service and thank you for everything you’ve done.” Reed’s last day was Sept. 1.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk announced the city is getting closer to filling a few positions that are open in the police department. He pointed out Chief Eric Roberts was unable to be in attendance for the council meeting because he was at the graduation for Carter Ward who has passed his tests to become a patrol officer. He also pointed out William Niebert is expected to graduate at the beginning of January. The city is holding its civil service test and hopes to hire additional officers in the near future.

In his farewell address as mayor, Willman said, “I appreciate my time here. I think we’ve done a lot and made things better.” He went on to commend the city’s employees for the hard work they’ve put in over the last seven and a half years he has served as mayor. “It’s a combined effort from everybody. It takes a big team to do it all. I appreciate the help I’ve received.”

Delk said he has worked “side by side” with the mayor over the past four and a half years. “I appreciate all of the opportunities he has given me. We’re losing a great one here tonight.”

Auditor Willman thanked the citizens for allowing her to serve as auditor over the past 11 years. “I really truly enjoyed the time I’ve worked here. We haven’t always seen eye to eye on everything but somehow, we were able to keep the best interest of the city our top priority. I hope you will always be able to do that. I know you will,” she said. The auditor also praised the staff at the city for working hard and keeping the city running like clockwork. She specifically called out her deputy auditor Kim Davis and said, “I can’t express how grateful I am to have had you by my side for the last 11 years.” Davis will assume the role of auditor at the beginning of the year after being elected in the November General Election.

Both Steve and Roxanne were praised by council members for their dedication to the city.

In other business, Mayor Willman announced the project to put in restrooms at YOLO Park is moving forward and the restrooms are expected to be completed by Memorial Day. He also announced they are planning on installing an adult changing table to allow more people to take advantage of everything downtown. Mayor Willman said Tonya Clark, superintendent of Darke DD, has applied for a grant and they believe they have a good chance to get the funding to pay for the adult changing table.

City Law Director Michael Rieman explained council members were voting on legislation to put a one-year moratorium in place for the sale of cannabis in the city. The state continues to work on its regulations and Rieman felt it would be better to wait until the state hands down those regulations before deciding what regulations the city wants to put into place. The moratorium “just puts a pause in place until we know what’s there,” he said. He said the city doesn’t have to wait the entire year if they like what the state puts out. The Council approved the moratorium.

The Council also approved an increase in rates for the Greenville Transit System. Fees will increase from $1.50 to $2 for elderly and disabled and from $3 to $4 for the general public. The rates will be effective 30 days after the legislation was signed on Tuesday.

City Council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greenville Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF, Local 1101 and Emergency Communication Operators for a four percent wage increase. According to Reiman, while the MOU authorizes an increase over the previously approved MOU, it doesn’t mean the city is spending more money. As a tradeoff for the MOU approved a few weeks ago, the firefighters will be responsible for their own uniforms and continuing education. He said this will help to keep bookkeeping straight for the auditor’s office.

The Council also approved a resolution to start Phase II of the sidewalk program. Phase II will begin in 2024.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].