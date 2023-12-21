Bradford stays undefeated in WOAC play with win over Ansonia; high school basketball roundup

Bradford senior Landon Wills, now the career rebounding record holder, was a major part in the team’s rebounding effort against Ansonia. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe senior Lillie Shellabarger fights for the ball on defense. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Lady Wave huddle up prior to taking the court. Photo by Ryan Bolin | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school boys and girls games from Dec. 18 – 20.

Dec. 18: Franklin Monroe 33 (3-4, 2-1) at Brookville 48 (3-5, 1-4)

The Lady Jets fell on the road to the Lady Blue Devils in an offensive struggle. Franklin Monroe had trouble with the full court press early on. Head coach Tim Barga said the offense has been a work in progress to start the season.

“We missed layup after layup, foul shot after foul shot. Foul shots beat us. They made a boat load, we missed some. We probably missed 15 layups,” Barga said.

The Lady Jets kept it close during the first quarter, but Brookville made three three-point shots in the quarter to take a 9-7 lead after the quarter.

Franklin Monroe hung around the best they could. The defense never gave up and kept forcing turnovers throughout the game.

But offensively, the missed shots and the turnovers were too much to overcome.

Brookville was 18 for 22 from the free throw line while Franklin Monroe was 13 for 23 from the line. Senior Lillie Shellabarger led the team with nine points. Junior Presley Cox and sophomore Caydance Nichols both had six points.

It’s going to be a work in progress still. Barga said the team is improving, but there’s more to be done.

“I like the kids, the kids are all good kids. They just don’t understand. The very first words that were said to me whenever I came here, we just talked about it, were, ‘We’re not very smart,’” Barga said. “They’re improving.”

After a conference game at Preble Shawnee, they will go to Jonathan Alder on Dec. 23 at noon.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com

Dec. 19: Ansonia 45 (1-4, 0-3) vs Bradford 67 (4-2, 3-0)

The Railroaders raced out to an early lead and never looked back in this road win. Bradford found success pushing the pace. Coach Alex Swabb said getting a conference win is great, but seeing the team’s energy in this game was better.

“These are bigger games and bigger moments. But, the number one thing is I’m incredibly proud of our effort. That’s where it starts, where it ends. We brought the effort tonight and it showed for all four quarters,” Swabb said.

Bradford led 36-21 at halftime. Bradford junior Owen Canan conducted the fast offense and led the team in scoring at halftime. Seniors Hudson Hill and Landon Wills chipped in as well.

Swabb said the team as a whole plays better when Canan can push the ball up the floor.

“He did a very good job pushing the ball. If we can continue to do that, we’ll see great things 1-5 all together as a team,” Swabb said.

Ansonia did all they could to claw their way back into the game. They went on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter. The Tigers got more aggressive driving to the basket and got to the foul line more.

During the second half, Ansonia was moving the ball well and getting better looks at the rim. They just couldn’t get their shots to fall. They shot 34% from the floor.

The turnovers and the missed shots doomed Ansonia, they couldn’t come back from those.

Whether it was off a turnover or from a rebound, Bradford was able to fly down the court after. Swabb said the team does a good job limiting turnovers as they have experienced guards handling the ball.

He also said it was refreshing to see the team rebound well in this game after not rebounding well to start the season. Wills is a major factor in the rebounding department. He recently broke the career rebounding record mark of 415 by grabbing 18 boards against National Trail on Dec. 15.

For Ansonia, senior Matt Braga led with 18 points and senior Trevor Hemmerich had 12 points.

For Bradford, Canan led with 18 points and Hill was close behind with 17 points. Wills had 12 points and junior Dalton Branson had 10 points.

Ansonia will have two straight home games coming up after the holidays. They go to Coldwater on Dec. 29 and then to Celina on Dec. 30. Tip off at Coldwater is set for 7:15 p.m. and tip off at Celina will be after the girls game.

Bradford will compete in the Covington Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. They start with a game against Houston on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com

Boys basketball:

Arcanum 49 (3-3, 1-2) vs Dixie 56 (4-1, 2-1)

The Trojans lost in a close one to the Greyhounds. The fourth quarter was the difference as the game was tied 35-35 entering the final quarter. Sophomore Regan Christ led the team with 23 points. The team shot 47.6% from the field in the game. After games at Tri-Village, they will host Legacy Christian on Dec. 23 at 7:15 p.m. They will then compete in the Covington Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. They will play Covington on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Monroe 17 (4-1, 2-1) vs Preble Shawnee 61 (5-0, 3-0)

The Jets suffer their first loss of the season to one of the top teams in the WOAC. Franklin Monroe will have a game at Fairlawn on Dec. 23 after their trip to Dixie. Tip off at Fairlawn is set for 7:30 p.m. They will then host the Jet Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28. They will play Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Greenville 38 (0-6, 0-5) vs Stebbins 63 (4-3, 3-2)

The Green Wave fell to Stebbins at home on Dec. 19. Senior Chace Drew led with 11 points and junior Owen McGreevey had eight points. The team was 8 for 10 from the free throw line. After a trip to West Carrollton, Greenville will play at Versailles on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. They will then host Fairborn on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 62 (1-5, 0-3) vs National Trail 67 (3-5, 2-1)

The Blackhawks lose in overtime to the Blazers on Dec. 19. Freshman Cing Scott led the team with 17 points and had 13 rebounds. Sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp had 16 points, senior Aron Hunt had 14 and senior Bryson Gower had 12. Wehrkamp also led with five steals. After hosting Newton, Mississinawa Valley will play Franklin Monroe on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m in the Jet Holiday Tournament. They will play on Dec. 28 with the matchup and time to be determined after the game against the Jets.

Tri-Village 64 (4-0, 3-0) at Newton 31 (3-4, 0-3)

The Patriots led 13-10 after a close fourth quarter. From that point on, it was all Tri-Village. The team shot 47.3% from the field. Sophomore Trey Sagester led with 23 points. He went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Senior Tanner Printz had 20 points and senior Braden Keating had 12 points. The team recorded 22 steals in the game. After hosting Arcanum, Tri-Village will host Georgetown with the JV starting at 4:30 p.m. They will then take on Northridge at the Dixie Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. They will play Northridge on the first day at 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball:

Arcanum 39 (5-2, 3-0) at Bethel 18 (2-7, 1-4)

The Lady Trojans pick up a road win at Bethel. They led 25-5 at halftime and held Bethel scoreless in the third quarter. Senior Ashlyn Miller led with nine points and junior Alexis Gibbons was close behind with eight. Senior Rylee Leeper and sophomore Caroline Lone each had seven points. Arcanum had 17 steals and held Bethel to 24.1% shooting. After a game against Dixie, the Lady Trojans will play in the Covington Holiday Tournament. On Dec. 29 they will play Covington at 6 p.m.

Greenville 43 (2-5, 0-5) vs Stebbins 57 (4-4, 4-2)

The Lady Wave lost to Stebbins at home on Dec. 20. They will have a chance to rebound from the loss with a game at Bethel on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. They will then host Fairborn on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 53 (4-3, 2-1) vs Northmont 34 (3-7, 1-5)

The Lady Blackhawks have won three straight games with this win over Northmont. Senior Brenna Price and junior Syenna Purdin each led with 12 points. Senior MacKenzea Townsend and junior Taylee Woodbury each had 11 points. As a team, they had 42 rebounds. Price had 16 rebounds herself. After hosting National Trail, Mississinawa Valley will go to Ansonia on Dec. 23 for a 11 a.m. rivalry game. They will then go to Parkway on Dec. 29 and then host Botkins on Dec. 30 with both games set for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]