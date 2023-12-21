Greenville and Arcanum wrestling compete at Tipp City Invitational

The Arcanum wrestling team took 16th at the event. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville had three wrestlers finish in the top four of their weight class. Photo by Shayla Daugherty | The Daily Advocate

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devil wrestling Invitational took place on Dec. 16 with Greenville and Arcanum competing at the event. Greenville finished ninth place as a team and Arcanum finished 16th as a team.

For Greenville, sophomore Jack Suter finished third place in the 106 weight class. Suter went 2-2 in his matches. Junior Ashton Noggle finished fourth in the 120 class and junior William Bush finished third in the 157 class. Noggle was 2-0 in pool play but then fell to the eventually first place winner in Beavercreek junior Chase Lindenmuth. Bush was 3-0 in his matches and 1-1 in bracket play.

Arcanum had two wrestlers finish second in their pool. Sophomore Jesus Gonzalez went 1-1 and made it to bracket play in the 126 weight class. He lost in the first round to the third place finisher, Miami East sophomore Gabe Cole. Freshman Clark Dues went 1-1 in pool play in the 175 class. He fell to the runner up in Beavercreek senior Nathan Bonno.

After a tri-match against Celina and Crestview, Greenville will be back on the mat on Jan. 6 at the Troy Invitational. Arcanum will compete at the Tri-County North Invitational on Dec. 23 and then compete in the Troy Invitational as well.