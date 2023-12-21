One injured in crash on SR 571

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On Dec. 21, 2023 at approximately 3:17 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of State Route 571 and Routzong Road, Greenville Ohio, in reference to a crash with injury involving two vehicles. CareFlight was also dispatched to the scene but later canceled.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gary Lee Vandyke, 54, of Greenville, was traveling east on State Route 571, driving a tan 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Vandyke passed a vehicle traveling in the same direction and lost control. Vandyke traveled off the right side of the roadway and then across the center line. Vandyke then struck a west bound black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Chase Moore, 38, of Greenville, hauling a small box trailer. The impact caused the Silverado and trailer to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn onto its side.

Vandyke was transported by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne Healthcare. Moore was treated and released from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.