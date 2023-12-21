Fatal crash at US 36 and SR 121

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Tri Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On December 21, 2023 at approximately 4:47 p.m. Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Tri Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to intersection of State Route 121 and U.S. Route 36 west in reference to an injury accident

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 GMC Acadia was traveling southbound on State Route 121 approaching US Route 36 west. The vehicle traveled through the roundabout striking a road sign. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in a ditch.

Eye witnesses to the accident stopped to render aid to the elderly male driver, whom was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. The driver was removed from the vehicle and CPR was started without success.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.