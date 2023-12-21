Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 1

SEARCH WARRANT: A search warrant was obtained for the 300 block of Devor Street. Officers arrived on scene at 2:51 p.m. and attempted to make contact but received no answer. Dispatch contacted Rachel Shoffstall, who is the subject of the search warrant and transferred her to the officer’s phone. She arrived on scene at 3:15 p.m. and was advised of the warrant to search her vehicle and house. Photographs were taken before the search was conducted, and several items related to the search warrant were collected. During the search of the residence, there became a health concern for the children who reside there, due to what appeared to be non-working toilets and showers, and dog feces in the residence. Children’s Services were contacted and their officer responded to the scene.

Dec. 3

VANDALISM: At 11:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a criminal damaging incident. The front and back passenger side tires had been slashed on the victim’s vehicle. It had also been egged, the victim believed she knew who was responsible and told the police the names. Video footage and photos were to be collected to get a sense of the suspects vehicle to track down the responsible party. All three suspects denied knowing anything about the damages.

Dec. 8

ASSAULT: At 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to an assault. The male victim had a swollen upper lip and dried blood on his lips. He advised he was at a residence on Pine Street with Nakysha Mcnutt, and they were discussing relationship problems when Mcnutt tried to get him to use what he thought was drugs. The tray she presented had a white salt like substance on it, and the victim stated he refused to take any. When he denied it, Mcnutt punched him in the face. He advised he then hit the platter onto the ground and she grabbed the salt like substance from the floor and shoved her fingers in his mouth, as if she were trying to make him ingest the substance before throwing him to the ground again. He was able to get away to his truck and drove to the hospital. Once located, Mcnutt will be issued a citation for assault.

Dec. 10

TRESPASSING: At 1:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a trespassing complaint. Bryan S. Black was currently at the address and had been previously trespassed from the apartment complex. Black told officers he did know he was not supposed to be at the listed address or apartment complex, but he went there to see his son on his birthday due to him always being incarcerated during the time of his son’s birthdays. Black was issued a citation for criminal trespassing.

Dec. 11

WANTED PERSON: At 9:09 p.m. officers apprehended Loren Campbell in the parking lot of the 400 block of Wagner Avenue. He had an active warrant out of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for Menacing by Stalking, and he was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 13

DRUGS: At 9:16 p.m. officers observed a Blue Jeep Liberty being operated north bound in the 400 block of South Broadway. A traffic stop was made, and the defendant did not have a valid license and suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle. Eric Garringer was arrested and transported to the jail. A clear baggie was located hidden between the driver seat and center console that had an unknown substance with the appearance of methamphetamine. The bag was weighed on an unofficial scale and presented with a weight of 14.7 grams. A glass meth pipe was also located in the same location.

Dec. 14

WANTED PERSON: At 7 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street to serve a felony warrant for Gage Bradburn. He had a felony warrant for contempt of court, and he was arrested and transported to the jail. A small bag containing an unknown crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine was located on the table in plain view. It was taken and placed into evidence.

