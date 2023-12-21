Midmark Welding Department helps students

Levi Johnson was the 1st period Mechanical Principles T welder winner with William Bailey of Midmark. Submitted photos Zac Bartram was the 2nd period Greenhouse Management T welder winner with Haines Ivanowicz of Midmark. Submitted photos Logan Nerderman was the 3rd period Advanced Mechanical Principles T welder winner with William Bailey of Midmark. Submitted photos Josh Myers was the 4th period Mechanical Principles T welder winner with Haines Ivanowic of Midmark. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Dec. 7, the Versailles Ag Ed Department hosted Haines Ivanowiz, supervisor of the Welding Engineering Team and Will Bailey, welding department, both from Midmark.

Both Ivanowiz and Bailey provided hands-on MIG welding demonstrations and individually assisted the Versailles Ag Ed students in teaching/reinforcing welding techniques. In addition each class had a competition and each student was given the materials to MIG weld a T weld. Both Ivanowiz and Haines graded each period and the top T welders in each period.

The winners included 1st period-Levi Johnson, 2nd period-Zach Bartram, 3rd period Logan Nerderman, 4th period Josh Myers and 7th period Josie Pothast.

Besides welding demonstrations, the Midmark team demonstrated break tests that companies use to test welds. Midmark also supplied the Versailles Ag Ed department with metal to use for future welding.

A special thank you to Ivanowiz and Bailey for spending their day demonstrating for the Versailles Ag Ed Greenhouse Management and Mechanical Principles classes.