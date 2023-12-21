Local Grange members attend convention

Harvey Hinshaw was awarded the Quilt of Valor at the 150th Ohio State Grange Convention. Shown are Hinshaw with other QOV awardees - Richard Mahoney, Etta Arnholdt, , Wayne Doner, Arden Fitch, and Hinshaw. Submitted photos Royalty winners at the convention were (front row) Zoey Howard Little Miss, Knox County; Brandon Davis Little Mister, Darke County; Dessie Wolf Junior Princess, Darke County; Calen Clopp Junior Prince, Darke County; (back row) Female Youth Ambassador Amilyah Lloyd, Columbiana County; and Male Youth Ambassador Braydon Swaggard, Columbiana County Submitted photos Stelvideo Junior Grange members attending the convention were (front row) Daniel Davis, Kylee Emrick, Kiera Emrick 22-23 Little Miss, Alex Clopp 22-23 Little Mister, Brandon Davis 23-24 Little Mister, (back row) Dessie Wolf 23-24 Princess, Haddie Gilpin, Moxon Gilpin, Calen Clopp 23-24 Prince, Joey Clopp 21-22 Prince, Owen Davis, and Jakob Harrison. Submitted photos

COLUMBUS — Darke County was well represented at the 150th Ohio State Grange Convention in Columbus. Several members of the Stelvideo Junior Grange competed in the Prince and Princess Pageant and the Little Miss and Mister Pageant.

Earning top honors in the Little Mister contest was Brandon Davis. Dessie Wolf was named Junior Princess and Calen Clopp earned Junior Prince.

Harvey Hinshaw was awarded the Quilt of Valor® (QOV). The QOV is awarded to a living veteran who served in either the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force or Coast Guard. These veterans served during declared war, conflicts, police actions, peacekeeping missions and counter terrorism operations and/or times of peace. Some of the service times include World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Beirut, Granada, Bosnia, Cold War, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq, Afghanistan, anti-terrorism operation and terrorism attacks against Armed Forces personnel. Only veterans with Honorable or General Discharge status are eligible. The award is not given posthumously. The QOV is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. The quilt is a way to say thank you for the veteran’s service.

Hinshaw was awarded the QOV for his service in the United States Army from 1975-1976. He served as a Chaplain’s Assistant. Hinshaw served at the 121st Medical detachment of the 121st Evac Hospital on Yongsan Base, Seoul, South Korea. Hinshaw said, “We had a saying that after M.A.S.H. they come to us.” The Panmunjom axe slayings occurred while Hinshaw was serving in Korea. He had the privilege of organizing their memorial service. He received a Defense of Korea Medal after discharge.

Other QOV awardees were Richard Mahoney, Etta Arnholdt, , Wayne Doner, and Arden Fitch.