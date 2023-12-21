King runs for reelection

King

CELINA — State Representative Angie King, R-Celina, announced she has filed petitions to run for reelection as Ohio State Representative for the 84th District.

The 84th District includes all of Mercer County, southern Auglaize County and northern Darke County. Representative King is currently serving her first term.

“It has been a great honor to represent the 84th district. I’m proud of what we’ve done this year in Columbus. We’ve made historic investments in K-12 education and work-force development. We’ve provided tax credit for affordable workforce housing, expanded broadband throughout the state, and invested heavily in childcare and early childhood education. While funding to grow the economy and workforce, protecting Ohio’s families and the most vulnerable; we’ve also provided working families with a tax relief package totaling $3 billion by flattening and reducing the state income tax.”

During her first year, King has successfully passed bills to help schools address bus driver shortage, modernized on-line payment options for county government, and ensured the county recorder’s right to refuse “right-to-list” home sale agreements.

“There’s still a lot of work to do. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working to reduce taxes, protecting our small businesses and agriculture community, and defending our values and way of life.”

Legislation introduced by Representative King:

• House Bill 4 – Prohibits ESG related economic boycotts and discrimination.

• House Bill 34 – Excuses mothers who are breast feeding from jury duty.

• House Bill 138 – Classify certain pass-through entity payments as business income.

• House Bill 212 – Protects Ohio farmland from being owned by foreign adversaries.

• House Bill 245 – Protects children from obscene adult performances.

• HCR 6 – Urge Congress to Eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision & Government Pension Offset.

King is a small business owner, mother and grandmother. She and her husband have been married for 32 years and reside in Celina. For more information, visit https://www.kingforohio.com.

