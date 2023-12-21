Greenville City Council has a vacancy

GREENVILLE — Due to the recent election of Jeff Whitaker to the office of Greenville Mayor, it will leave an opening on Greenville City Council after Jan. 1, 2024. This is a Councilman At-Large seat, so anyone residing within the city limits of the City of Greenville and a Republican Party member is eligible to apply and be considered to fill the remaining term of this position.

All individuals interested in applying for consideration should do so in writing and send it to: City Council Position c/o Darke County Republican Party, P.O. Box 45, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Applications should include a resume, a letter of interest, and any other supporting documents that are pertinent for the review committee to consider prior to selection for in-person interviews.

Please postmark no later than Jan. 6, 2024. Interviews will then be scheduled for the week of Jan. 15, 2024.

Please send inquiries via email to: [email protected].