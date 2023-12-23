Ansonia FCCLA hosts toy drive

Pictured are FCCLA Members Zoey Rains, Savannah Oswalt and Linda Pacheco with some of the toys that were donated. Submitted photo

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FCCLA conducted a toy drive at their local school in support of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The toy drive went for two weeks and students and teachers were filling up the donation boxes until the very end.

Members collected and boxed 125 toys to donate to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The toys they collected will be given to the children who are undergoing health issues. They are used as Christmas or birthday presents, end-of-treatment gifts, and to stock the waiting areas.

The toys donated by students, teachers and community members at Ansonia Local School will hopefully make kids smile all around the Dayton Children Hospital. Thank you to everyone who made this toy drive a success.