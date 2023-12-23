Unit can detect illicit drugs through a bag

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes approved a quote for the purchase of a Thermo Scientific Portable Analytical Instrument with a five-year warranty.

According to Commissioner Combs, the unit will be purchased by Darke County Solid Waste and will be beneficial in some of their programs, such as the prescription drug take back program. This is a drug detection unit that can shoot a laser through a bag and detect illicit drugs like heroin and other special narcotics. Aultman added the officer can determine what the product is without having to open the bag. Combs said this is a hand-held device that gives a rapid test and results are known quickly. “This will help keep people safe during all of the recycling events that we have and host throughout the year at the Solid Waste District,” said Combs. He specifically mentioned Trash Bash and noted if anybody sees anything suspicious while picking up trash, they can bring the unit there to determine if it is dangerous or not. The cost of the unit is $39,204.

Commissioners also approved the quote for a new 2024 GMC Sierra HD from Hittle GMC. The cost of the truck is $50,690. The truck is being purchased for Darke County Solid Waste.

Commissioners also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between offices, many of which are involved with the Children First Council. According to Commissioner Holmes, the MOU works to limit how often a juvenile that is the subject of abuse or neglect is interviewed. “This streamlines the process to keep the victim from having to be interviewed multiple times,” said Holmes.

In addition to the commission board, other agencies expected to approve the MOU include the juvenile court, Darke County Sheriff, police departments from the villages throughout the county, Humane Society, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Family Job and Family Social Services director.

Holmes said the last time the MOU was updated was 10 years ago and this cleans up some of the issues with the previous MOU.

The Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Office.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].