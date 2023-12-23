High school basketball holiday tournaments and upcoming games

Junior EB Fall and the Franklin Monroe boys basketball program will host the Jet Holiday Tournament on Jan. 27 and 28. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Brooke Anderson and the Lady Trojans will compete in the Buccaneer Holiday Classic as will the boys teams.

DARKE COUNTY — The days between Christmas and New Years will be jammed packed with high school basketball around the area.

Outside of normally scheduled games, multiple holiday tournaments will take place in or around the county. Here is the upcoming basketball schedules for the holiday tournaments and for the rest of the team’s in the county.

Jet Holiday Tournament (Dec. 27 and 28) at Franklin Monroe

Franklin Monroe will host their annual two-day holiday tournament for boys junior varsity and varsity basketball.

On Dec. 27, the junior varsity will play the first two games. Brookville will play Maumee Valley Country Day starting at 3 p.m. The Franklin Monroe junior varsity will follow going up against Mississinawa Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Then the varsity games will follow. Brookville will play MVCD at 6 p.m. and then Franklin Monroe will play Mississinawa Valley at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 28, the junior varsity teams that lost their game will play each other at 3 p.m. with the winners from the previous day playing each other at 4:30 p.m. The same will go for the varsity teams with the consolation game being at 6 p.m. and the final game between the winners being at 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Hines Dixie Holiday Classic (Dec. 28 and 29) at Dixie

The Tri-Village junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams will compete at the Dixie Holiday Tournament. The JV team will play Northridge on Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. If they win, they will play the winner of Dixie and Eaton on Dec. 29 at 1:30. If they lose, they will play the loser of that game at noon on Dec. 29.

The Tri-Village varsity team will play Northridge at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Just like the JV, if they win they will play the winner of Dixie/Eaton on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. If they lose, they will play at 6 p.m.

Buccaneer Holiday Classic (Dec. 29 and 30) at Covington

The Arcanum and Bradford boys and girls basketball programs will compete in the sixth annual holiday tournament at Covington.

For the junior varsity girls teams, both Arcanum and Bradford will play at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29. Arcanum will play Riverside in the K-8 Gym while Bradford will play Milton-Union in the Old Gym. They will play again at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30. The winners from each matchup will play in the K-8 gym while the losers from each matchup will play in the Old Gym.

The junior varsity boys teams will follow the girls. Arcanum will play Covington at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the K-8 Gym. Bradford will play Houston at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the Old Gym. They will play again on Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. The winners from each matchup will play at the K-8 Gym while the losers from each matchup will play in the Old Gym.

The varsity games will be more spread out as the boys and girls games will alternate. On Dec. 29, the Bradford girls varsity team will play Houston at 3 p.m. The varsity boys from each school will play each after, with tip off set for 4:30 p.m. The Arcanum varsity girls team will play Covington after the Bradford/Houston boys game with tip off set for 6 p.m. The Arcanum/Covington boys matchup caps off the day with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 30, the girls consolation game, featuring the two losing teams from the previous day, will be at 3 p.m. The boys consolation game will follow at 4:30 p.m. Then the girls championship game will be at 6 p.m. and followed by the boys championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The gyms will be cleared between the JV and Varsity sessions.

Rest of the schedule:

There will still be some matchups happening outside the holiday tournaments. Versailles boys basketball will host an inter-county matchup as they take on Greenville on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Greenville will have a home game on Dec. 29 against Fairborn at 7:30 p.m. Versailles will host another game on Dec. 30 against Miami East with the freshmen team starting at 4 p.m. followed by the JV and then the varsity.

The Greenville girls team will travel to Bethel on Dec. 28 for a 7:30 p.m. start. They will then host Fairborn on Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The Ansonia boys team will play back to back games during the holiday break. They will head to Coldwater on Dec. 29 for a 7:15 p.m. tip off. Then the boys and girls teams will head to Celina on Dec. 30. The Lady Tigers will play at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.

The Mississinawa Valley girls team will have back to back games. They will go to Parkway on Dec. 29 for a 7:15 p.m. tip off. They will then host Botkins on Dec. 30 starting at 6 p.m. with the JV.

The Tri-Village girls team will have two games this week. They will play at Valley View on Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m. They will then host Sidney on Dec. 30 at 11:15 a.m.

The Versailles girls team has two road games. They will go to Botkins with the JV starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28. They will then to go Waynesville on Dec. 30 starting with the JV at noon.

