Luthman named Capstone Student of the Month

Trevor Luthman

Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education Student and Business Highlight-Trevor Luthman Student and Knapke Farms, Versailles, Ohio.

VERSAILLES — Trevor Luthman, a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program, has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s 11th year. Luthman is the son of Kevin and Kelly Luthman, of Versailles.

Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Luthman has worked over 3,600 hours at Knapke Farms since 2021. His primary roles at Knapke Farms includes packing eggs, maintenance, assisting with planting and harvesting crops, cleaning the barns, fixing and changing manure belts. Aaron Knapke of Knapke Farms, said, “Trevor sees things to do, he has initiative, Trevor does not have to be told what to do, he is a real asset to our farming operation,” Knapke also said, “Trevor catches on quickly and does an excellent job operating farm equipment.”

Knapke Farms is owned and operated by Terry and Kay Knapke and their sons Matt, Tyler and Aaron Knapke. Knapke Farms is a diversified crop and livestock operation that raises corn and soybeans and finishes out market hogs and laying hens on contract with Copper Farms.

This year 44 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.