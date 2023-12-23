Versailles FFA attends Leadership Night

The Versailles FFA attended the Leadership Night in Anna were State Vice President at Large Lauren Thornill, Skylyn Bradley, Madilyn Wagner, Gracie Henry, Greata Broering, Rhylan Broerman, State Vice President at Large Haylee Acquah, State Sentinel Katelyn Kinsella, Brooklyn Livingston, Allee Grimme, Paige Gehret, Eden Barga, Ruthie Smith, Luke Kaiser, Levi Barga, Joshua Henry, Jake Bergman, Drew Geisendorff, and Jeremiah Wagne.

ANNA — On Monday, Dec. 11, the Versailles FFA attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night sponsored by the Anna FFA. During the leadership night the members participated in teamwork activities to strengthen their communication, responsibility, and teamwork skills.

Versailles members that attended the Leadership Night included Skylyn Bradley, Madilyn Wagner, Gracie Henry, Greata Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Brooklyn Livingston, Allee Grimme, Paige Gehret, Eden Barga, Ruthie Smith, Luke Kaiser, Levi Barga, Joshua Henry, Jake Bergman, Drew Geisendorff, and Jeremiah Wagner. The State FFA Officers in attendance were State Sentinel Katelyn Kinsella, State Vice President at Large Haylee Acquah, and State Vice President at Large Lauren Thornhill.

To end the night, the Versailles FFA members enjoyed pizza at Minster Bowling Alley.