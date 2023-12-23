Rumpke holiday reminders

GREENVILLE — Some may call it the most wonderful time of the year, but curbside, it’s the trashiest. On average, Rumpke expects to see 25 percent more trash and recycling at the curb these next few weeks as families and friends gather to celebrate the holiday season.

“It’s more boxes, more paper and more cans of all varieties,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager, Rumpke Waste & Recycling. “But in addition to all the normal trash, we see several items curbside that we don’t want as well.”

Batteries, hot embers and not solidified cooking oil are on the top of the naughty list.

“These items can cause fires in our trucks and our facilities, placing employees and the motoring public at risk,” Yeager said. “Remember, batteries can be found in unexpected places including books and holiday cards with sound. Even those small batteries can cause big problems.”

When it comes to recycling, the naughty list is a bit longer. As a reminder, in addition to items like batteries, foil wrapping paper, plastic toys, trees, ribbons and Christmas lights don’t belong in recycling carts.

Holiday Schedule

Rumpke will not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Customers with a Monday collection day will be serviced on Tuesday. Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday. Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday. Thursday customers will have collection on Friday, and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday. Visit https://www.rumpke.com/for-your-home/holiday-schedule for more details.

Christmas Trees

For those already thinking ahead, Rumpke will accept Christmas trees curbside the first two weeks of January. Remove all decorations. Trees larger than six feet, should be cut in half, prior to placing curbside.