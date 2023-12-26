ESC recgonizes board members

GREENVILLE — January is School Board Recognition Month, and Darke County Educational Service Center is celebrating its board members for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students.

“The dedication, commitment and vision of our school board members shape the future of our schools and students,” Jim Atchley said. “Their focus is always on helping all of our students be successful in their future endeavors. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

“School board members give the community a voice in education decision-making,” Atchley said. “Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in January, their contribution is a year-round commitment. Please thank our board members and let them know we support them and appreciate their service to our district.”

Board members servicing the Darke County Educational Service Center are:

Clyde Bateman – 28 years of service

Larry Besecker – 50 years total, 26 years of service with Darke Co. ESC, and 24 years with Franklin Monroe; as well as currently serving on Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s Board.

Chad Booher – 5 years of service

Kent James – 20 years of service

Caroline Schmidt – 14 years of service