Christmas firsts in Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Did you know? Here are some “Christmas Firsts” for the village of Arcanum: the first lights in Arcanum appeared on trees in 1922, in 1935 they began decorating the water tower with lights and used red and green Christmas lights on the streetlights; in 1962, light pole decorations were added to the village. Things have changed over the years! Christmas carols were first played over the public address system in 1947 and in 1949 individual Christmas trees lit George, High and Main Streets. The first decorating of homes or entrances contest sponsored by the Lions Club was in 1952. Winners of the Lions’ club contest were-1st Homer Brehm, 2nd Roger Warner and honorable mention to Walter Rogers. Doorway winners were Roland Gilbert and Robert Sodders. Many thanks to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society for this information.

Congratulations to the Middle School Spelling Bee Winners: Genevieve Dues – first place, Nora Baumle – second place, and Olivia Bryson – third place. Genevieve and Nora will represent the MS at the Darke County Spelling Bee on January 18. Congratulations to the Elementary Spelling Bee Winners: Alex Psczulkoski – first, and Izech Dickensheets – second place. Both will join the MS winners at the County Spelling Bee.

Thanks to the Arcanum Community and the Middle School Student Council for another successful Canned Food Drive. This year, students donated 1886 items for the local food banks. The 7th grade class won the competition with 819 donated items.

Congratulations to Arcanum High School freshman Annabelle May who performed in the dance troupe of the Nutcracker at the Schuster as she is part of the Dayton Ballet! Congratulations Annabelle! That is quite an accomplishment!

At Arcanum Public Library next month: A great presentation by the Darke County Extension all about HERBS! No registration is needed for this event on Tuesday, January 9th at 3 p.m. Just drop in for some great information. APL is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum. Caden Buschur, a Darke County Extension Educator will cover the basics: planting, growing, harvesting, storing and using herbs. You can also look through the Ivy Ester Seed catalog while you are there. On Thursday, January 4th the APL will hold an Adult Craft Night starting at 6 p.m. Please call the library at 937-692-8484 to add your name to the list, there are still a few spots available. On Monday, January 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. APL will host a Family Lego Night! Grab the family and head to the library for a great evening of building. Bricks of all sizes and for all ages will be ready for you. There will be lots of new sets and plenty of pieces to get creative. There is no need for registration as this is a drop-in event as well. Snacks will be served.

“Auld Lang Syne” has been called the most familiar song to which nobody knows the words. But this year, you will! Written by Robert Burns and first published after his death in 1796, the song became an instant standard in 1929 when Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians played it on

New Year’s Eve, broadcasting from the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The title literally means, “Old Long Time.” Roughly translated, here are the words: “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and days of auld lang syne? For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne. We’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for days of auld lang syne. We two have run around the hills And pulled the daisies fine. But we’ve wandered many a weary foot Since the days of auld lang syne. We two have paddled in the stream from morn till the sun was down. But seas between us two have roared Since days of auld lang syne. So, here’s a hand my trusty friend. Give us a hand of thine. We’ll take a good-will drink again For auld lang syne.” Have a safe and Happy New Year!

“That time between Christmas and the New Year when you don’t know what day it is, who you are, or what you’re supposed to be doing.” ~Unknown

“You’ve gotta love the week between Christmas and New Year’s, it’s this black hole of time when we all walk around fat, poor, and hungover. Everyone is thinking the same thing…I’ll worry about fixing this next week. Now let’s see how much food and booze I can stuff into my body in 168 hours!” ~Unknown