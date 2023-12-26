Winners place in National Corn Growing Contest

Lincoln Winner placed 2nd overall in the National Corn Growers Contest in the state of Ohio. Submitted photos Roger Winner placed 7th overall in the National Corn Growers Contest in the state of Ohio. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA members Lincoln and Roger Winner place high in the National Corn Growers Association Yield Contest in the state of Ohio

Lincoln, Versailles High School junior, placed second overall with a yield of 322.15 bushels per acre. Roger, VHS sophomore, placed seventh overall with a yield of 292.28 bpa. They are both the sons of Brian and Lisa Winner of New Weston.

The category they placed in for the National Corn Growing Contest was conventional non-irrigated all ages with their Golden Harvest Seed varieties. Lincoln’s variety was G12S75-D and Roger’s was G10L16-DV.

Each of them followed a strict guideline verification process to compete in the contest. Within the Versailles FFA Agriculture Education program, Lincoln and Roger have Supervised Agriculture Experience. Congratulations to Lincoln and Roger on their outstanding accomplishments.