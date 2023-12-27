Greenville BoE plans meetings

Daily Advocate
-
0

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Schools Board of Education has called for several meetings in January.

The Business Advisory Meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 11;30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the special meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

The board’s organization meeting will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting s for a public hearing regarding the organization of the Board of Education.

The regular meeting of Greenville City Schools Board of Education will be a special meeting because of the date change. The meeting will be Friday, Jan. 5 following the Organizational Meeting, in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

No posts to display