Greenville BoE plans meetings

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Schools Board of Education has called for several meetings in January.

The Business Advisory Meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 11;30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the special meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

The board’s organization meeting will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting s for a public hearing regarding the organization of the Board of Education.

The regular meeting of Greenville City Schools Board of Education will be a special meeting because of the date change. The meeting will be Friday, Jan. 5 following the Organizational Meeting, in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.