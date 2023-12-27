Barga, Mescher earn Versailles FFA honors

Dominic Barga Submitted photos Jacob Mescher Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — At the December FFA Meeting, Versailles FFA members enjoyed bowling and pizza at McBo’s. Two senior FFA members were named Versailles FFA Members of the Month.

Dominic Barga, son of Jeff and Bolly Barga, was received the honor. Barga is a senior and three year member of the Versailles FFA. He has participated in monthly meetings, can food drive, Fruit Sales and Farm Day. His SAE is at Classic Carriers and he participates in the capstone program. Barga is very helpful in the classroom and assisting where needed without being asked.

Jacob Mescher, the son of Melissa and Todd Mescher, also received the honor. Mescher is a senior and five year member of the FFA. He has been extremely helpful in the classroom, going above and beyond to help the members and advisors. He has also been active in participation in monthly meetings, Farm Day and Fruit Sales. Mescher has really excelled in the Greenhouse Management class and comes down additional class periods to to help out.

Both members received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.