Sommer honored by Greenville City Schools

Presenting a plaque to Jim Sommer (center) for his year’s of dedication to the school district are Mark Libert, Superintendent Doug Fries, Krista Stump and Kristi Strawser. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Jim Sommer was recognized at the Dec. 21 meeting of the Greenville Board of Education for his 20 years of service as a dedicated board member to the Greenville City School District.

In addition Sommer’s board service to Greenville City Schools, he was also an active member to the regional and state Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA). Throughout his tenure, he served as the student achievement and legislative liason for the district to the OSBA.

Sommer was on the OSBA Region Executive Committee for 16 years, was a past region OSBA Southwest President and served on the OSBA Federal Relations network for nine years. He has also served as an OSBA Trustee and on their state executive committee.

Sommer is leaving the Greenville City Schools Board of Education at the end of the year.