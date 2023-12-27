Versailles boys basketball wins defensive battle over Greenville

Senior Carson Heitkamp provided the offensive spark in the first half for Versailles. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Chace Drew tries to back down senior A.J. Griesdorn in the paint. Senior James Schmitmeyer (left) and junior Drew Hamilton (right) go after the ball in a physical game.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys basketball team win with defense in a 56-29 home win over Greenville on Dec. 27.

Both teams came out sluggish to start. Versailles head coach Travis Swank said every year since his playing days, teams always come out slow after the holidays.

“Just something about Christmas. I don’t know if it’s too much food or what’s going on there. We were able to bounce back and again our defense tonight really helped us come through with this game,” Swank said.

Greenville started out with a lead to start the first quarter before Versailles stormed back to take a 15-10 lead after the first quarter.

It was a defensive second quarter as both teams combined for nine points in the quarter. Senior Carson Heitkamp scored all seven points for Versailles in the quarter. Greenville senior Jack Chick scored the only Greenville basket in the quarter.

Versailles found more offensive success once they were able to get the ball inside the paint. Swank said Greenville threw a lot of bodies at their post players, Heitkamp and senior A.J. Griesdorn.

Both players took over for a half. Heitkamp controlled the paint in the first half. Then Griesdorn got the scoring going down low in the second half.

Swank said Heitkamp is an inside, out scorer who can start being dangerous from the outside once he sees a few easy ones go in.

“Getting him going early and seeing easy ones go in, is really going to help him with his outside game. He’s definitely our best shooter. We have a couple drills and he’s leading us in our shooting drills right now in practice. Him just getting easy ones is going to translate to him getting some big time shots from the outside as well,” Swank said.

It was a physical game throughout. Both teams frequent the free throw line. Versailles was 14 for 24 from the free throw line. Greenville was 13 for 24 from the free throw line.

Swank said he was happy to see the team overcome some foul troubles and get the win. Especially when their point guard, sophomore Drake Ahrens, had some foul troubles early.

Greenville kept fighting throughout the game, but couldn’t stop the deficit from growing. They started out hot, but the offense stalled in the second half. The Green Wave only had three made field goals in the second half.

The Versailles defense forced turnovers and forced Greenville into some tough shots. Swank said while they figure out the offense and get that going, they will have to win with their defense.

“Our offense just isn’t clicking right now. We’re going to have to rely on our defense to bail us out, especially here early,” Swank said.

The Green Wave hung around as they were able to force some turnovers and use their defense to stay in the game. They just couldn’t contain the post players for the Tigers.

The Tigers toughed out this win. Swank said in this game, his coaching staff counted stats that counted as tough plays and their sloppy plays. The final tally from this game was 50 toughness plays and 19 sloppy plays.

A lot of things went the Tigers way, but they made their luck by making those tough plays with their full effort.

For Greenville, senior Chace Drew led the team with nine points. Chick and junior Drew Hamilton each had five points.

For Versailles, Heitkamp and junior Jace Watren each had 15 points. Griesdorn finished with 11 points.

After hosting Fairborn on Dec. 29, Greenville will travel to Piqua on Jan. 5 and then to Eaton on Jan. 6. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Versailles will host Miami East on Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. They will then go to Fort Recovery on Jan. 5 for a 7 p.m. tip off and then host St. Mary’s on Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

