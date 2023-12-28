New classes coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce that 2024 classes will begin Jan. 2, 2024. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. January – June class topics include painting, drawing, Ukrainian style eggs, knitting, jewelry making, card making, pottery, ballroom dance, round dance, yoga, genealogy, computer technology and music for seniors. The Hayner Center also offers several classes just for kids, including Home School Art and Summer Art Camp.

For more information about the January – June classes and to register, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.