Learn about traveling from a pro

GREENVILLE — Join Greenville Public Library’s own Leigh Fletcher as she goes over tips and tricks of the travel trade. Travel Planning with Leigh will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 in the third floor conference room.

Fletcher, who is the co-owner of Friends on Board, plans numerous trips for large groups each year, and she will be imparting her hard-earned wisdom on travel at this event. She will touch on the basics, such as choosing the right destination and how long to spend there, while also delving into the pros and cons of self-planning.

As a professional vacation planner, Fletcher will offer insights into air travel and the best ways to make this process as smooth as possible. Her years of experience give her a unique perspective that the average traveler can gain valuable knowledge from and apply to their own lives.

She will also cover topics many don’t necessarily consider when taking a trip, such as choosing the right travel companion for each destination. With Fletcher’s help, you can be assured that your next journey will be the best one yet!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information on this program, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.