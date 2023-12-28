New programming for all ages at GPL

GREENVILLE — At Greenville Public Library, they do their best to provide a wide variety of programs for all ages, and that’s never been more apparent as they proudly announce their newest offerings for 2024.

In addition to their monthly Movie Matinees for adults and teens, they will begin hosting Adult Color & Chat on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. This is open to anyone 18 or older who is looking for a relaxing time to unwind and possibly even make some new friends. Color & Chat will recur every first Wednesday; so mark your calendars now.

They will also be adding new monthly offerings for Young Adults ages 11 to 18. YA After School Hangouts will begin on Thursday, Jan. 4 and be held the first Thursday of each month. This event will run from 4 to 5 p.m. and as with all YA programs, light snacks will be provided.

Speaking of snacks, they’ll be hosting YA Homework and Snacks on the second Friday of each month, beginning Jan. 12. This event will also run from 4 to 5 p.m. Just as the title says, bring your homework to the library, so you can get it out of the way before the weekend even gets started. Snacks will be provided.

They have two Saturday programs scheduled for the month of January, as well. On the 20th, they’ll be hosting a Family Game Day in the Reference Room from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A selection of games will be available to choose from or you can bring your own. Bring your own snacks and use their tables to spread out your games while you enjoy time with family.

In honor of National Seed Swap Day on the 27th, bring in a new packet of your seeds in exchange for a new packet of the library’s seeds. They will be having their annual Seed Swap program later on this year, but take advantage of this added chance to get first pick.

Registration is not required for any of the events listed above. Questions can be directed to Kelly at (937) 548-3915.