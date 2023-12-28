Solvita Blood Center open New Year’s Eve

DAYTON — The Solvita Dayton Center will be open under special operating hours New Year’s Eve Sunday with special gifts for donors. The blood supply is low during the holiday week and Solvita will enter January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month with an urgent need for donors.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Solvita is currently in need of multiple blood types with a low supply of type O and a critical shortage of type B. Solvita was closed Christmas Day. Blood drives resumed Tuesday but with low collections.

Solvita will be open New Year’s Eve Sunday with special 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours and will be closed New Year’s Day. Everyone who registers to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center Sunday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 2-6 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center Jan. 2-Mar. 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.