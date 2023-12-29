MARIA STEIN — The winter months can be hard for many people, this service is for all those who battle or are praying for those with anxiety, depression, and mental health issues. The Maria STein Shrine invites everyone to join them on Tuesday, Jan. 23., 7 p.m., as they pray for the intercession of St. Dymphna, the patron saint of mental health. This service, which will be held in the Adoration Chapel, it will include scripture, prayer, reflection, and veneration of the St. Dymphna relic.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.