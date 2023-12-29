Feast Day dinner at Shrine

MARIA STEIN — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Maria Stein Shrine will be celebrating the Feast Day of Italian Priest, St. John Bosco, with a delicious Italian meal and special relic veneration. St. John Bosco was an Italian Roman Catholic priest, educator, and writer of the 19th century. A follower of the spirituality and philosophy of Francis de Sales, Bosco was an ardent devotee of Mary, mother of Jesus, under the title Mary Help of Christians.

Take-and-bake meals are pre-sale only. The sale ends on, Friday, Jan. 26. Meals can be picked up at the Maria Stein Shrine on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Dinner 1: Bosco Bake, $10 (meatballs, penne pasta, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese)

Dinner 2: Chicken Alfredo, $10 (chicken, penne pasta, and alfredo sauce)

These heat-and-eat meals are dinner, not lunch, sized portions.

Add 10 frozen Bosco sticks to your order for $10.

The meals can be picked up via drive-thru at the main entrance of the Maria Stein Shrine. On this day, the relic of St. John Bosco will be out for public veneration in the Relic Chapel.

Tickets can be purchased online at mariasteinshrine.org, at the Main Entrance of the Shrine, by calling the Shrine at 419-925-4532 or email at [email protected]. All proceeds benefit the Maria Stein Shrine.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.