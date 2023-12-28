UC Lions build gifts for blood drive

Members of the Union City Lions Club display the clock holders made by the club. Submitted photo

UNION CITY – Santa’s workshop was busy this Christmas season, building special presents for the Solvita Blood Center blood drive sponsored by the Union City Lion Club.

Lions Club member Doug LeMaster is one of a dozen Lions who help coordinate Solvita blood drives every two months in the Union City Building

In 2017, LeMaster noticed the clocks the blood center brought to blood drives. Phlebotomists use them as back-up timing devices for the scales that weigh each blood donation. LeMaster thought the clocks needed a better stand.

“Doug made us clock holders years ago after seeing how the staff was using tape to hold them up,” said Solvita Account Manager Melinda Frech. “At our last drive a staff person told him we could use new ones. He didn’t hesitate a bit. He got busy making 15 new wooden clock holders and painting them. The Union City Lions go above and beyond every eight weeks for us with sponsoring the blood drive and Doug outdid himself!”

LeMaster’s new clock stands are now part of the equipment supplying Solvita mobile blood drives.

The next Union City Lions Club community blood drive is Monday, Jan. 8 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.